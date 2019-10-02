Yang’s 2020 campaign reports raising $10M in third quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised $10 million for his campaign in the third quarter of the year, aides said Wednesday, putting the technology entrepreneur close to or above some of the senators in the 2020 race.

Yang’s total is more than triple the $2.8 million he took in from April through June and is evidence of the increased interest in his campaign, the centerpiece of which is a proposal for the government to pay all households $1,000 a month.

By comparison, California Sen. Kamala Harris reported raising $11.6 million over the three months that ended Sept. 30, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker received $6 million-plus in contributions after a last-ditch fundraising drive.

“If we went from $2.8 million to $10 million in the 3rd quarter what will we do in the 4th quarter?” Yang tweeted. “That is the fun of this campaign – the sky is the limit.”

Another long shot candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, reported raising $2.1 million in the third quarter, with $1.8 million cash on hand. Bennet has not qualified for the party’s latest debate this month. Yang will be on stage.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reported raising $25.3 million and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported raising $19.1 million. The two polling leaders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have not announced their third-quarter results.