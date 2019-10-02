× Want to make sure a child has a toy for Christmas? Find out how you can help them out here

DAVENPORT, Iowa– The 35th annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run takes place Sunday, October 6th.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Walmart Super Center on West Kimberly Road. The ride will leave at 1 p.m. and will end at the old Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf. You have to donate at least one toy to ride in the event. The toys go to the Toys for Tots program. No stuffed animals are accepted.

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves are putting on the event. A.B.A.T.E.’s DJ Jensen will join us Thursday, October 3 to talk about it.