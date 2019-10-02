Sportscast October 2, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Ten Basketball media day was held in Chicago. Iowa has some concerns about Jordan Bohannon. Fran McCaffery talks about the plan as the sesaon draws closer.

Illinois is in year two under Brad Underwood. The expectations are higher in Champaign after a strong recruiting class and several keys players returning to the Illini.

Geneseo Volleyball leads the Western Big 6 with an 11-2 record. The Maple Leafs have just one conference game remaining against Sterling. Find the key to the Maple Leafs success.