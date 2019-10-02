× Gates in Galesburg will layoff 120 workers, more than half of total employees

GALESBURG, Illinois- More than half of the employees at Gates Galesburg location will be laid off as the company “transitions” their hose production.

According to an official statement from the company:

“Recently, Gates made the business decision to transition our hose production operations into a core compounding mill production site to support the majority of our North American rubber supply.”

The company says they will lay off “approximately 120 union and non-union employees” over the course of the next 14 months.

“The decision to transition production at our Galesburg facility is not being driven by our performance or concerns over the financial viability of our company. Rather, this transition is a necessary decision to further enhance our support of our in-region and for-region production philosophy, as well as to optimize our footprint and increase overall operational efficiencies.”

The company says they began telling employees Tuesday, October 1, by phone and group meetings.

After the “transition” around 100 employees will still have jobs at the Galesburg facility.