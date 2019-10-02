× Following Sanders health announcement, Warren becomes most likely to win nomination, according to PredictIt

After the announcement made by Bernie Sanders’s campaign about his recent stent surgery, the online political landscape shifted quickly.

PredictIt is a New Zealand-based prediction market that offers prediction exchanges on political and financial events. PredictIt is owned and operated by Victoria University of Wellington with support from Aristotle, Inc. The market was launched on 3 November 2014. PredictIt’s office is located in Washington, D.C.

According to the political prediction betting site PredictIt, the three front runners to receive the democratic nomination are Elizabeth Warren in first followed by Joe Biden and Andrew Yang.

Sen. Bernie Sanders experienced “chest discomfort” on Tuesday night and will suspend campaigning “until further notice” after doctors treated a blockage in an artery, senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Weaver said. “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Weaver delivered the news about the senator’s health during a conference call around 10:30 a.m. ET, an aide told CNN. He read the statement that was later released and did not elaborate.

Sanders himself, who had been quiet on social media all day, tweeted late Wednesday afternoon.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m feeling good. I’m fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover,” he wrote, before quickly returning to his core political message: “None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!”

Sanders, who is 78 years old, felt the “discomfort” during a campaign event. Despite his age, he has been one of the most active campaigners in the 2020 Democratic primary field, often holding four or even five events in a single day. He was scheduled to headline three on Wednesday and planned another four in California beginning on Thursday. Friday’s itinerary had him slated for three more, including a union forum. Before traveling west, Sanders held three Sunday events in New Hampshire and another pair on Monday.