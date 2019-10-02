Tumbling Temps: Don’t dress for the now, dress for the later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Incredibly, temperatures at 5:00 a.m. were in the upper 70s. After today's cold front, we will be in the 60s with a breeze that will make it feel cooler. Make sure you're making the right decisions on which season to dress for!

Occasional showers and rumbles are expected today as the cold frontal boundary pushes through the area. Another inch of rain is possible before it's all said and done.

Rain will taper off after midnight tonight with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Thursday with highs back into the middle 60s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen