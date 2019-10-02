× Colona man facing murder charges after domestic disturbance call

COLONA, Illinois– A Colona man was arrested for murder after reports of a domestic disturbance.

Steven L. Scott, 56, was charged with first-degree murder after police were called to a Colona home for a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning.

The Colona Police Department say they found a dead body just before 6 a.m.

Police say Scott was also at the scene and arrested as the murder suspect.

Colona police are not releasing further details as an investigation is ongoing.

Police ask those with additional information to contact the Colona Police Department at (309) 792-1511 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 937-2324 or at +1 800-227-2324.