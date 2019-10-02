Aggressor in viral road rage fight arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO Illinois- The woman who got into a fight with a mom and her daughter has been arrested after video of the incident made the rounds on social media.

Illinois State Police announced they have arrested Sheniqka A. Thomas, 26 years from Matteson, Illinois, for her involvement in a road rage incident.

They say it happened on Thursday, September 26 on I-57 northbound at Halsted Street in Chicago, Illinois.

Police say they responded after receiving reports of a fight in progress. Upon their arrival, officers did find anyone.

The ISP became aware of the video circulating on social media and started investigating.

The investigation revealed a black vehicle, later determined to be driven by Thomas, cut off a silver vehicle who was driving in the left lane. After cutting off the silver vehicle, Thomas exited her vehicle holding a baseball bat and hit the silver vehicle with the baseball bat. A female backseat passenger of the silver vehicle exited the vehicle and a physical altercation ensued. The driver of the silver vehicle also occasionally intervened and participated in the altercation.

During the course of the investigation, all involved parties were interviewed. Thomas was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property (class a misdemeanor), and received traffic citations for improper lane usage, failure to signal and improper parking on the roadway; Thomas posted bond and was released.