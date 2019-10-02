× A few more raindrops to dodge before we briefly dry out

A definite fall feel in the air as temperatures have been holding in the 60s this afternoon. We’ve also noticed spits of drizzle and light showers throughout the day as well. More rain showers are on track to return late for most this afternoon and continue into the early evening hours.

Still not quite done with the wet weather yet as another wave of rain developing to our southwest moves across most of the area overnight. Heaviest of the rain will be focused just south and east of the Quad Cities where estimates are between a half and an inch of rain.

This rain end before sunrise with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Skies will quickly improve for your Thursday with highs around the mid 60s.

60s for highs will be common in the days ahead with the next round of rainfall still on track for Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

