Two bodies found inside burned car after crash in Rock Island County

TAYLOR RIDGE, Illinois — The bodies of two people were found inside a vehicle after it crashed and caught on fire, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. on Monday, September 30 in the 10700 block of Turkey Hollow Road, about halfway between Illinois Route 92 and Illinois Route 94, said Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen. The vehicle was found engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived.

“After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two people were located inside the vehicle,” said Ven Huizen.

Investigators say the vehicle had been headed southbound when it lost control around a curve. The vehicle wound up airborne and flipped over after going into a ditch and hitting a culvert; that’s when the vehicle caught on fire.

Officials have not yet released the names of those involved. An investigation continues.