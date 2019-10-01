× Coats for Kids announced as Three Degree recipient for October

Coats for Kids has been selected as the October recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

Coats for Kids will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Coats for Kids is an organization that provides winter coats for children to support their physical, social and emotional needs. Coats provide warmth, allow kids to play outside with other kids, stay in school and stay healthy. This program is made possible through volunteer power to send, receive, sort and fill orders. Coats for Kids is a nonprofit, 501c3 organization and all donations are used to provide kids in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois with winter coats.

