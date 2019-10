A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for areas west and north of the Quad Cities until midnight tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms to the west of the region are expected to increase in coverage as they slowly progress northeast this evening.

The primary threats will include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and torrential rainfall. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially on the Iowa side of the river.

You can track these storms on our interactive radar, here.