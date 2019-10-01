× Overnight showers… a few storms overnight… Flooding concerns north

The last very warm and humid day of the year has led to a few brief showers for a very small part of the area. The coverage will be increasing later tonight as a boundary inches its way from the west.

Thunderstorms will be mixed in with a few of these showers where one or two could be a bit on the strong side. Heavy rainfall is a threat especially for areas well north and west of the Quad Cities. For that reason, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the US-20 corridor for heavy rain potential.

After seeing some morning showers on Wednesday comes a brief break before another wave of showers return that evening.

Temperatures will fall into 60s overnight and stay in the 60s on Wednesday.

River levels will be rising over the next few days, especially with extreme amounts of rain coming well upstream. This will cause dramatic rises on most rivers and tributaries including the mighty Mississippi River.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the work week with the next round of rainfall on track for Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

