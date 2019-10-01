Judge questions U. of Iowa’s response to Christian lawsuit

Posted 8:28 am, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, October 1, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge is questioning the University of Iowa's decision to deregister dozens of student organizations following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that accused university officials of discrimination.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose said in a ruling Friday that the university can't selectively deregister student organizations.

The group InterVarsity Christian Fellowship sued the university after administrators deregistered its local chapter along with a dozen other religious groups.

Rose says she "does not know how a reasonable person could have concluded this was acceptable" given her previous ruling in a related case.

Another faith-based group, Business Leaders in Christ, sued the university for kicking it off campus following a complaint that it wouldn't let an openly gay member seek a leadership post.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.