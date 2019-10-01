In the Kitchen with Fareway: 3 Vegetables You Need to Enjoy Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Corn. Oh my!

These three vegetables are in their prime right now, so head to your local Fareway and get them while they're good. On Tuesday, Oct. 1 during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores told us why tomatoes, cucumbers, and corn are so good for us and how to enjoy them to their fullest:

Tomatoes

Health Benefits: Tomatoes are a low calorie vegetable that are low in fat and have no cholesterol. They are rich in an antioxidant called lycopene.

Buy: Pick tomatoes that have a bright red color, are firm, and wrinkle free. Store tomatoes at room temperature unless cut.

Serve: Add fresh slices to burgers, sandwiches and pizza. Toss cherry tomatoes into salads or add to kabobs. If your tomatoes start to turn, transform them into a homemade salsa or sauce.

Cucumber

Health Benefits: Cucumbers contain many B vitamins, folic acid, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. Many of the cucumber’s nutrients are found in the skin, so leave on the peel as much as possible.

Buy: Chose cucumbers that are firm and have a dark green skin.

Serve: Add thin slices to water for a refreshing taste or add to salads, on top of burgers or even a homemade tzatziki sauce.

Corn

Health Benefits: Whole corn is loaded with fiber and contains vitamin C, B vitamins, magnesium and potassium.

Buy: Peel back portion of husks if able, look for plump, consistent sized kernels.

Serve: Try adding a cup or corn to salsa, a fresh side salad or try our delicious recipe for Mexican Street Corn Salad.