How you can get help heating your home this winter

If you need help keeping your home warm this winter, applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins today for Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties.

Seniors and those with disabilities are can now start applying for winter heating assistance to ease their utility bills.

LIHEAP applications open to disconnected households and families with children 5-years-old or younger on Nov. 1, 2019.

Applications are open to the general public on Dec. 1, 2019. Income eligibility requirements apply.

Here's what you need:

Proof of income from all household members

Copy of electric bill or rental agreement

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members

If the household receives state assistance, proof of that help

To make an appointment call your local Project NOW office or visit their website.