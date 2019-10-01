× GO RED for Your Heart Health on October 24th

Protect the hearts of your mother, your sister, your daughter, your friends, YOURSELF and attend the Quad Cities Go Red for Women Dinner on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa.

This is the 16th Annual Go Red for Women Event in the Quad Cities, but the FIRST time it’s being held as a dinner instead of a luncheon.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association‘s nationwide movement that celebrates the energy, passion and power of women banding together to wipe out heart disease, the number one killer of women. The Go Red for Women Event raises money for research and education to prevent heart disease and stroke throughout Iowa.

The event will feature a keynote by Mark Santillan, M.D., an assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal Fetal Medicine for the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa. Dr. Santillan’s research focuses on the relationship between maternal health during pregnancy and the short and long-term health effects to the mother and child.

Event attendees will also hear from other survivors and experts on ways that they can identify their risk for heart disease and stroke and will also get tips for preventing heart disease through simple lifestyle changes. Attendees can enjoy networking, mingling, the popular Go Red Diva Area, vendor expo, silent auction, plated dinner and inspirational speakers.

To learn more about the event and/or to purchase tickets, click here.

WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of the Go Red For Women Movement every year.

