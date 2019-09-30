Two Blue Grass men charged after disturbance call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa-- Two Blue Grass men are facing multiple charges after a disturbance where one attempted to disarm a police officer.

Landon Winrow, 24, was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance Sunday night, according to a statement from the Blue Grass Police Department.

Doulas Whalen Jr., 28, was arrested for interference with official acts with injury.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Mayne Street on Sept. 29, 2019 at about 7:30 p.m. and were able to escort Winrow to a relative's house, the statement said. Officer's were called back to the relative's house just before 8:30 p.m. where Winrow was accused of causing a disturbance in the street.

As Winrow was arrested, police accused him of resisting and pulling on an officer's gun holster, releasing the protective hood that keeps the gun in place. The statement said Winrow kicked the officer multiple times.

Whalen tried to pull Winrow away from the officer, according to the statement. Two Scott County Deputies took Whalen into custody.

Winrow is being charged with assaulting a police officer with injury, assault on police officer resulting in bodily injury, attempt to disarm a police officer, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts with injury and public intoxication.