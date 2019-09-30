× Section of Rock Island’s 3rd Avenue to close in daytime on October 2nd

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The section of 3rd Avenue between 17th and 18th Streets will be closed during business hours starting Wednesday, October 2nd.

Beginning that day, a contractor is set to remove a deteriorating wall on the west side of the US Bank building. As a result, that part of 3rd Avenue will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The job is expected to take 5 days to complete, with normal traffic set to resume on Wednesday, October 9th.

In the meantime, 3rd Avenue traffic will be detoured to 2nd and 4th Avenues. The City of Rock Island encourages drivers to follow all posted construction signs and drive carefully around the work zone.