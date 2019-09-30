× Nearly 1,000 patients benefit from dental care clinic held in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Just under 1,000 patients were treated at a free dental clinic in Davenport.

The clinic was hosted by the Iowa Mission of Mercy. September 2019 was the 12th year this service was offered.

All of the work was done voluntarily, and a total tallies the cost up to about $800,000 worth of dental care.

The 2020 clinic is planned to be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on November 6 and 7.

