Munchie Mondays: Go ‘around the world’ with local chefs and March of Dimes in October
Chef Aaron McMahon from the Davenport Country Club joined Johanna Blevins from the March of Dimes on Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, Sept. 30, to show off just one of the dishes that will be cooked up in a few weeks.
It’s all part of the March of Dimes signature chefs auction, happening at the Rhythm City Casino Oct.10, 2019. The event kicks off at 6 p.m.
Ten local chefs will be showing off their culinary skills, along with a silent auction and a cash bar.
Ten Chefs will be participating from the following restaurants:
The Tangled Wood
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel
Rhythm City Casino & Resort
Baked Beer & Bread
Davenport Country Club
Davenport Schools ProStart Program
Hilton Garden Inn Bettendorf
Scott Community College
Eastern Iowa Baking Co.
Jeff’s Market
All the money raised that night will go towards the March of Dimes mission of preventing preterm births and help babies who are born prematurely.
