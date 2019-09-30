× Munchie Mondays: Go ‘around the world’ with local chefs and March of Dimes in October

Chef Aaron McMahon from the Davenport Country Club joined Johanna Blevins from the March of Dimes on Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, Sept. 30, to show off just one of the dishes that will be cooked up in a few weeks.

It’s all part of the March of Dimes signature chefs auction, happening at the Rhythm City Casino Oct.10, 2019. The event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Ten local chefs will be showing off their culinary skills, along with a silent auction and a cash bar.

Ten Chefs will be participating from the following restaurants:

The Tangled Wood

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

Rhythm City Casino & Resort

Baked Beer & Bread

Davenport Country Club

Davenport Schools ProStart Program

Hilton Garden Inn Bettendorf

Scott Community College

Eastern Iowa Baking Co.

Jeff’s Market

All the money raised that night will go towards the March of Dimes mission of preventing preterm births and help babies who are born prematurely.

For Tickets: CLICK HERE