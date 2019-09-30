× Morrison drivers may see this new speed message board around town

MORRISON, Illinois — A $7,500 grant allowed for the Morrison Police Department to buy a speed message board.

The board, which is known as a speed and variable message trailer, was put up at Morrison High School on Monday, September 30. The board will be used to display messages about speed, road hazards or other enforcement information.

According to Chief Brian Melton with the Morrison Police Department, the equipment can collect data, monitor speed and raise awareness of speed.

“The Morrison Police Department is grateful to the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and ComEd for their partnership and providing funding assistance,” said Melton. “MPD is also grateful to the Morrison City Council for their support of this project.”