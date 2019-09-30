× Man shot in leg in Davenport overnight

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A man in Davenport was shot in the leg overnight, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police were called to the 1300 W 17th Street block just after 3:30 a.m. Monday for reports of gunfire and a possible victim.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his lower leg. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gunfire also damaged a parked vehicle in the area.

There are no other reported injuries or damage.

Police are investigating the incident and ask those with additional information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or to submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola” apps.