× Late summer heat ends tomorrow… More rainfall to follow

Sunshine made a quick return and temperatures have soared well into the 80s. We’re feeling that humidity too given the recent rains we’ve had of late. Noticing heat index values approaching 90 degrees.

It will remain warm and muggy overnight into Tuesday with temperatures only dropping around 70 with highs right back in the 80s that afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Could see a shower or thunderstorm later that afternoon with the coverage increasing that night into Wednesday morning. We’ll see a brief break before the last round of showers arrive Wednesday night. Still appears any heavy rain associated with this approaching front will remain well north and west of the Quad Cities.

Naturally, we’ll need to monitor the rivers and tributaries well upstream as rainfall amounts could reach over 3 inches. Around an inch or less is what I’m anticipating for the local area.

After seeing highs in the lower 70s on Wednesday temperatures will only range between 60-65 in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: