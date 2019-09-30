× Hurts Donuts will send a scary clown to deliver donuts AND scare your “friends” this October

QUAD CITIES- Thanks to Hurts Donuts you can give the gifts of donuts and a scare!

The donut chain announced they will offer a special Halloween themed delivery during the month of October.

Want to get back at a coworker? Scare the mailman? Show your husband who’s the boss?

All locations are confirmed to be participating (that includes the Quad Cities!)

While they don’t have any specifics yet they should begin the deliveries within the first few weeks of the month.

Sorry, no schools or banks 😂

They say they will take their special delivery ambulance and the driver will be dressed as a scary clown!

If that sounds like something you’d be into you can call their Quad Cities location at 563-200-9173.

You can only terrorize your friends if you live in a city with a Hurts Donut location.