Here’s why some Rock Island County residents are seeing property value hikes

PORT BYRON, Illinois – Some Rock Island County homeowners are finding shocking news in their mailboxes.

In Hampton Township, new tax assessments are pushing up their tax bills by a lot.

Jerry Hansen has lived in the same Port Byron home the past 45 years, but this year’s property assessment threw him for a loop.

“Now it’s gone up 29.9%,” reports Hansen. “Every four years they have to reassess all the assessed values of property.”

Hansen received his property assessment in the mail this month, and when he saw the nearly 30 percent increase, he questioned why.

“Look at my upstairs that’s not finished – never has been, look at my basement that’s not finished, look at my roof that needs to be replaced,” Hansen says.

And it’s not just him, his neighbors are seeing the trend too.

“About 34% right around there,” says neighbor, Gaylord Helms. “I just can’t imagine that much of a hike in property taxes.”

The Hampton Township Assessor, Andrea Pancrazio, says she’s seen a hike in the cost new buyers paid for homes in that area. She says those hikes took place between 2016 and 2018 and are what’s being used for these assessments.

Now, Jerry is looking to appeal his property assessment, which he’s done before.

“8 years ago, it went up to 20 something percent and I contested that, I appealed it,” Hansen explains.

He appealed it so he wouldn’t see an increase in his property taxes.

“It’s money well spent because if this goes through the way it is, that’s $1,500 a year more forever,” Hansen says.

Hansen is holding a meeting on Thursday night at 6:30PM at Countryside Christian Church to help neighbors looking to appeal their assessments.

Property owners have until October 15th to make an appeal.