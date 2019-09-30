David Ross mentioned as possible replacement for Cubs Manager Joe Maddon

CHICAGO, Illinois — As Cubs Manager Joe Maddon is on his way out, the team’s president announced a possible replacement: David Ross.

Ross played in Major League Baseball for 15 years, playing for the Cubs from 2014 through 2016. After retiring from the field, Ross was picked up as a special assistant to baseball operations for the Cubs, according to the MLB.

In an end-of-season press conference, Cubs President Theo Epstein said Ross was on the list of possible candidates to replace Maddon.

Epstein said he wanted to talk with the coaching staff before proceeding further.

He said their goal is to win the World Series in 2020 and they’re balancing working with strong players now with rebuilding their team for future success.