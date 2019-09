GENESEO, Illinois — In a Facebook post on the afternoon of Monday, September 30th, the City of Geneseo issued a notice concerning a robocall making rounds in the city attempting to scam residents.

The call regards a supposed overpayment of the resident’s utility bill. The city stresses that this call is not a legitimate City of Geneso communication.

The city encourages residents who receive the call to hang up immediately. Any questions can be directed to City Hall by calling 309-944-6419.