Truck found in Mississippi River near Empire Park in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A truck was found in the Mississippi River at Empire Park on Monday morning, September 30.

Police were on scene before 9 a.m. where an officer confirmed a truck was in the water.

A man who was kayaking nearby said he is the one who discovered the truck. He said when he found it he noticed the driver-side window was down, but he couldn’t tell if anyone was inside.

There was no word yet on how the truck got in the water or if there were any injuries.

WQAD News 8's Madison Conner is on scene and will bring updates as information becomes available.