× Buffalo Shores Campground closing due to floodwater threats

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Scott County Conservation Board announced Monday afternoon that the Buffalo Shores Campground would be closing for the season the very next day, October 1st.

The Board attributes the decisions to the current threat of flooding from the Mississippi River as well as recent septic problems.

Campgrounds at Scott County Park and West Lake Park are unaffected by these issues and will remain open.