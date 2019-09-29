THIS WEEK: Should a whistleblower get protection?

Track heavy rain with StormTrack 8 Interactive Radar

WASHINGTON, DC – Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) says the whistleblower protection laws that may be used to protect the person making allegations against President Donald Trump are relatively new.

"It was probably only in the last 15 years that we finally got whisleblower legislation covering intelligence. It was considered too sensitive an issue, (some people thought) you shouldn't have whistleblower protection laws," Sen. Grassley told News 8's Jim Mertens.

"I think whistleblowers at any level ought to be listened to," he added.

"I consider them a great source of keeping the government honest."

