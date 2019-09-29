The Score Sunday – Assumption VB, Ridgewood Football, Inside Suzie, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday. The Assumption Volleyball Team is off to an 18-2 start ranked second in the state in Class 3A. Find out why they have been successful this year. Ridgewood Football is off to their first 5-0 start to the season. Hear why the Spartans are playing some great football. A Geneseo family has written a book that honors their daughter who passed away at an early age. The FCA story of the week features a former Moline Quarterback now helping coach in Kewanee. How he is able to mix his Faith and Football with the Boilermakers.

