Rain possible for your Sunday

We are tracking another Sunday with rain chances, making this our 8th Sunday with rain! Chances today are going to be mainly scattered with heaviest rain expected to fall south of the Quad Cities. That being said, there is another Flash Flood Watch today for Des Moines, Hancock, Henderson, and Lee counties until 7 PM.

Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. This comes with a warm front that will progress northward, which will bring those showers as it passes. Chances to see showers will start in the latemorning and early afternoon. We will see most of our hometowns dry out by 9PM tonight.

After the warm front positions to the north of us tonight, we will be set for a much drier day tomorrow. This also shifts winds to bring in southerly air, which is going to bring the heat and humidity. It seems like Monday and Tuesday will truly be the last blast of summer heat with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. After Tuesday afternoon, a cold front brings rain chances for Tuesday night and Wednesday which will bring more concern for flooding. Temperatures will be more fall-like after Wednesday with highs consistently in the low to mid 60s.