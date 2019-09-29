× Davenport man perishes during evening motorcycle accident in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A 60-year-old Davenport resident died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on the evening of Saturday, September 28th, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:04 p.m., the office received a 911 cal notifying them of a motor vehicle accident on the 23500 block of Scott County’s 115th Avenue, about three miles south of Donahue. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and began an investigation.

They found that the driver, a 60-year-old man from Davenport, was travelling south on the road and lost control of his motorcycle at an “S curve” and crashed, coming to rest in the roadside ditch. The driver did not appear to be wearing a helmet at the time. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the driver, but determined that he had died.

The accident remains under investigation. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Scott County Reserves, Scott County VIPS, Eldridge Police, Medic EMS, and Maysville Fire.