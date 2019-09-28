Why sleeping with your door shut could save your life

Did you know that almost half of all fire-related deaths in residence areas happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m?

This may not surprise many, since those are the roughly the hours that most people are asleep for the night, but many of those deaths can be prevented with one simple act.

On Tuesday, September 24th, the Clinton County Fire Department shared a Lenexa, Kansas Fire Department video raising awareness for the fact that just keeping your door shut at night can increase your chance at survival by limiting the spread of the fire.

This is supported by research done by the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, which has tested how fires react in closed and open-doored rooms.

According to their investigation, researchers found that during structure fires, closed-door rooms had an average temperature of less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to open-door rooms reaching upwards of 1000 degrees. The door also has an effect on the levels of toxic gas, with closed-door rooms measuring 100 times less PPM (parts per million) of carbon monoxide than open-doored rooms.

So, not only is closing your door at night good for privacy, it also just might save your life.