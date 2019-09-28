Sportscast September 28, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High School Football teams have to play make up games after many of them were rained out on Friday, September 27th.

Sterling stays undefeated in the Western Big 6 beating Quincy 33-20.

Rock Island stages late come back to beat Galesburg 24-21 in overtime.

Alleman comes back to beat Geneseo 15-13.

Annawan-Wethersfield stays perfect in the Lincoln Trail with a 22-7 win over Princeville.

Ridgewood beats Mercer County for the first time ever, 20-6.

Rock Falls drops a game to Winnebago.

After a week off Iowa cruise to a blowout win over Middle Tennessee State 48-3.

Iowa State loses on last second field goal to Baylor 23-21.