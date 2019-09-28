× Plenty of dry hours before more rain

A couple of light showers left this morning after a long night of heavy rainfall for areas south of I-80. We got fairly lucky with the line of storms that passed last night, but 3-5 inches of rain fell over the past 24 hours for towns just south of the Quad Cities.

We will get plenty of dry hours through your Saturday with lots of cloud cover and temperatures on the chilly side. Highs will only reach the upper 60s.

The cold front that has progressed south of us will stall during the day today. This will allow us to have a mainly dry afternoon. Warm and humid air will then take over this evening and push a warm front northward into our area tonight. This will bring that next round of showers. Nothing severe is expected, but with the heavy rain yesterday we will be concerned about flooding. Timing for showers will be around 9/10 PM and chances stick around through Sunday.

After the rain chances this weekend, Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and one last taste of summer. Temperatures for the start of the work week will be in the low to mid 80s before more cooler and fall-like air takes over.