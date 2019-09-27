Find StormTrack 8 radar here

Want to listen to some tribute bands? We’ve got the event for you

Posted 8:26 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, September 27, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa— 97x’s Tribute Fest 2 takes place Saturday, September 28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The drummer of Electric Shock the AC/DC Show, Tom Ramirez, is joining Friday, September 27 during News 8 at 11 to discuss the event. He has a special story, as proceeds from Saturday’s show, raise money for Cure SMA through ‘Miracle for Madi.’ Cure SMA is a group looking for a cure to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a disease that weakens the muscles in a person’s body. Tom’s daughter Madi, has the disease. We’ve featured an event for her.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The first band starts at 7 p.m. A donation gets you in the door, and there is no cover.

