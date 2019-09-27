× Three people run from Henry County police, 2 caught and charged with burglary

HENRY COUNTY- Police say 2 men and a woman ran from them when they approached a parked car. The two they caught have since been charged with burglary.

According to police, around 10:41 p.m. on September 26, they received a report of a car parked at a residence in the 1900 block of 170th Street that “did not belong”.

They say two men and a woman were found in the car.

“After a brief confrontation, all three ran from the scene.”

Later around 12:30 a.m. a woman was reported walking in the 1900 block of Highway 218. Anna Tampio, of Burlington, was found and identified as the woman that ran from the residence.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. a man was reported walking on 200th Street, east of Highway 218. Travis Guinard, of Burlington, was located and identified as one of the men that fled from the scene.

Both Tampio and Guinard were charged with burglary 2nd degree, interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer, which are all felony charges.

The third person has not yet been found.