Doctors may have a cure for Illinois teen who loses her memory every two hours

Posted 11:22 am, September 27, 2019, by

KIRKWOOD, Illinois -- The high school student who has been plagued with a brain injury that causes her to lose her memory throughout the day may have a cure.

Riley Horner was injured after being accidentally kicked in the head back on June 11.  She wakes up every morning thinking it's that same day; her memory essentially resets every two hours, according to her mom.

After speaking with WQAD News 8 about her experience, Riley's story garnered national attention, and a connection formed with doctors in Utah.  The doctors there said the part of Riley's brain where memories are created has no bloodflow.

But there's hope.  Riley's doctors say there is a treatment they're planning to try, which could help restore the teen's memory.

