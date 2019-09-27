Rock Island students start their day with a line of high fives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Students at Rock Island Academy were welcomed to school with a line of high fives as part of an annual event.

Friday, September 27 was the fifth year for the Million Father March, aimed at bringing together men in the community. The event is made to encourage students who might not have a male role model in their life.

There were plenty of volunteers lined up on the stairs ready to greet kids on their way in to school. Those volunteers included members of the Rock Island Sheriff's office and the high school football team.

This event was started back in 2004 in Chicago.