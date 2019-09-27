× Rock Island County MetroLINK receives third 2019 national award

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — Every day, Quad Cities travelers ride on a bus system that keeps getting national recognition.

At BusCon 2019 in Indianapolis, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District was given a METRO Magazine reward to recognize is new electric bus charging system, the first of its kind.

MetroLINK’s Director of Facilities, Luke Hansen, developed a ceiling-mounted charging system for its electric buses that saved space to accommodate the new 8-electric-bus fleet and further optimize the charging process.

This innovation is important for transportation services because it allows them to lay out charging grids for the more environmentally-friendly electric buses while not forcing bus depots to have to change their layouts.

This is the third award MetroLINK has won this year, after winning the Bus Safety Gold Award and Silver Sustainability in May and August, respectively, from the American Public Transportation Association.