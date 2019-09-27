Ribbon cut to open Davenport’s first water-cleaning, permeable alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A new pavement in Davenport is helping clean water before it ever enters the system.

River Action cut the ribbon and opened the city's first permeable alley at 11:00am on Friday, September 27th. The pavement is designed to help clean water before it goes into storm drains as well as slow down the flow so that the drains aren't overwhelmed. In addition to cleaning out contaminants, the pavement also filters out bacteria living in the water.

Davenport Clean Water Manager explains the motivation for the project by saying, "In situations like this where you have to maintain your transportation infrastructure, a permeable alley or roadway is a really good solution to try to reintroduce some water filtration from the urban settings."

The alley is off of Drive Lane just behind Isabel Bloom. It cost over $200,000 to build.