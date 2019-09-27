Let’s Taco ‘Bout Food Podcast: Quad City Pizza

LET’S TACO ‘BOUT FOOD features Taco Tory, who enjoys food (especially tacos)! She is from the Chicago suburbs, and is curious about the types of food that stand out in the Quad Cities.

EPISODE TWO: Taco Tory interviews Brandon Carleton, a founder of QC Mexican Food. He talked about Mexican food in the Quad Cities in our previous episode. That’s not the only type of food he’s interested in, though.

It turns out he’s done a lot of research behind Quad City style pizza. He tells us what makes it different from pizza in Chicago and New York. He gives us another history lesson on where it got started, which is another one you don’t want to miss. Brandon reveals where he likes to eat Quad City style pizza.

Finally, we get off topic, and taco ’bout the top five places to eat french fries in the Quad Cities. He wrote a blog about it, which you can read by clicking here. We find out why most of the featured restaurants are in Rock Island.