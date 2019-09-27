Let’s Taco ‘Bout Food Podcast: Quad City Mexican Food

features Taco Tory, who enjoys food (especially tacos)! She is from the Chicago suburbs, and is curious about the types of food that stand out in the Quad Cities.

EPISODE ONE: Taco Tory interviews Brandon Carleton, a founder of QC Mexican Food. He explains what motivated him to create the website. He also talks about the different styles of Mexican food in the Quad Cities, and his favorite restaurants.

Brandon also gives us a history lesson behind the different styles, including how it incorporates into the railroad industry. It’s a long ride, but trust me, you’ll want to listen to it all!

Finally, we reveal the biggest burritos we’ve eaten in the Quad Cities and the Chicago areas, respectively.