× Isolated severe storms this evening… Drenching rainfall in spots

One wave of showers and thunderstorms have ended but we’re still anticipating a redevelopment of strong showers and thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours. That redevelopment could lead to some heavy rainfall with 1 to 2 inches likely in a few spots. Severe storms are also in the cards with every threat possible with the smallest threat being isolated tornadoes.

Friday night Football will be in jeopardy as this activity is not expected to ease up until the later evening hours. Keep the lightning away and we may be able to get a few of these games in.

Rain is still in the forecast for the weekend but so are the many dry hours in between. Saturday still appears to be your driest day with coverage increasing that night into Sunday morning. Then will dry out for the rest of Sunday as warmer air slowly pushes its way back.

Highs not getting out of the 60s on Saturday will be replaced with temperatures approaching 80 on Sunday.

The warming trend continues for early next week with highs around the mid 80s before an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday brings a long stretch of 60s for highs in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: