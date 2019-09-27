× Drug and gun offenses land Davenport man in prison for more than 20 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is sentenced to serve more than 20 years in prison after admitting to selling drugs.

Demajor Alexander Nettles, age 26, was handed his sentence on Wednesday, September 25. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, in May, Nettles had pleaded guilty and admitted to selling cocaine base. Law enforcement had searched a hotel room he was staying in and found meth, cocaine, a digital scale, packaging material and a loaded gun.

In addition, Nettles had admitted that $1,974 found in his possession was made from selling drugs, read the statement.

Nettles was sentenced to serve more than 16 years for possession of meth with intent to deliver and five years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The two sentences will be served one after the other.

The Davenport Police Department assisted in the investigation, as part of the Project Safe Neighborhood program.