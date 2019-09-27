Blue Grass Elementary receives $10,000 STEM grant from Bayer/Monsanto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa -- The students of Blue Grass Elementary were surprised by guests with an even more surprising gift.

Executives from Bayer/Monsanto stopped by the elementary school in the afternoon on Friday, September 27th to deliver a $10,000 STEM grant. Blue Grass is the only school in Scott County that has received it.

The grant enhances the the school's science, technology, engineering, and math programs, which is where the STEM acronym derives from.

Blue Grass was nominated for the program by a local farmer, and students encouraged science teacher Travis Benner to formally send the application.

The grant primarily helps the school purchase software and equipment to give students more hands-on opportunities in the classroom.