Big boomers and heavy rain in the accurate forecast

Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in parts of the area today. The heaviest rain is expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. These could affect the US-34 corridor for Burlington, Monmouth, Galesburg, Galva, and Kewanee this evening. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

More than 2 inches of rainfall is expected for most of us when you add up all the rain today, Saturday, and Sunday. That is expected to cause creeks, streams, and smaller rivers to rise through the weekend.

People who love the outdoors should keep canoes and kayaks off of these waterways this weekend.

Rain will taper off a bit tonight but it will probably be too-little-too-late for Friday Night Football.

While rain is in the forecast for the weekend, there will probably be more dry weather than wet weather for both days. If we do see rain, it will be the fifth rainy weekend in a row for the Quad Cities. If it rains on Sunday, it will be the 8th in a row!

As far as temperatures, look for highs in the 60s on Saturday, bouncing up into the 70s on Sunday.

Some real summery days are anticipated Monday and Tuesday with temperatures up into the middle 80s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen