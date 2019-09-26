× YOUR MONEY with Mark: Trump’s attacks on The Fed and their impact on the markets

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump’s tweets on The Federal Reserve have had a ‘significant effect’ on markets. That’s according to a new study by The National Bureau of Economic Research.

The report says the actions are prompting investors to bet The Fed will lower interest rates as the President has repeatedly demanded on Twitter. The week of Sunday, September 15, President Trump accused The Fed of having ‘no guts, sense, or vision.’ It came after The Fed cut rates for the second time this year.

The group is supposed to be independent from politics, but have they been? Investment Adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us Monday, September 30 to discuss the topic. He’ll also talk about how the impeachment inquiry into President Trump has affected the stock market.

